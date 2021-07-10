Skywatch for June 11-17: Finding the Butterfly Cluster

Sunday: Since the constellation of Scorpius lies near the plane of the Milky Way, a large number of star clusters are visible around this constellation. From at the tip of Scorpio’s stinger, move up 5 degrees to find the Butterfly Cluster. It is barely visible to the unaided eye even from a dark site. Binoculars will resolve a few stars in this cluster. With a small telescope and a little imagination, this cluster resembles the shape of a butterfly.

Monday: Tonight the planets Mars and Venus make their closest approach to each other. During this conjunction, the two planets are about a third of a degree apart, easily visible in the same field of view with binoculars or a telescope. The separation will be about the same tomorrow night, except the crescent moon will be a little further away. Mars and Venus will not be this close to each other in the sky again until 2034.

Tuesday: Tonight the International Space Station makes a high bright appearance in the sky. The space station starts off 10 degrees above the southwestern horizon at 10:02 p.m. Three and a half minutes the spacecraft reaches its highest point, 74 degrees above the southeastern horizon, as it passes through the shoulder of Hercules. The ISS then passes close to the bright stars Vega and then Deneb in the constellations Lyra and Cygnus, respectively. By 10:09 p.m., the space station is 10 degrees above the northeast horizon.