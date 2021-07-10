Skywatch for June 11-17: Finding the Butterfly Cluster

Sunday: Since the constellation of Scorpius lies near the plane of the Milky Way, a large number of star clusters are visible around this constellation. From at the tip of Scorpio’s stinger, move up 5 degrees to find the Butterfly Cluster. It is barely visible to the unaided eye even from a dark site. Binoculars will resolve a few stars in this cluster. With a small telescope and a little imagination, this cluster resembles the shape of a butterfly.
Monday: Tonight the planets Mars and Venus make their closest approach to each other. During this conjunction, the two planets are about a third of a degree apart, easily visible in the same field of view with binoculars or a telescope. The separation will be about the same tomorrow night, except the crescent moon will be a little further away. Mars and Venus will not be this close to each other in the sky again until 2034.
Tuesday: Tonight the International Space Station makes a high bright appearance in the sky. The space station starts off 10 degrees above the southwestern horizon at 10:02 p.m. Three and a half minutes the spacecraft reaches its highest point, 74 degrees above the southeastern horizon, as it passes through the shoulder of Hercules. The ISS then passes close to the bright stars Vega and then Deneb in the constellations Lyra and Cygnus, respectively. By 10:09 p.m., the space station is 10 degrees above the northeast horizon.
Wednesday: The ISS makes a long pass through the eastern sky tonight. It starts off 10 degrees above the south-southwest horizon at 9:16 p.m. The spacecraft then passes through the head of Scorpius before reaching its apex of 38 degrees in the southeast at 9:19 p.m. At 9:22 p.m., the space station has made it to the east-northeast where it is 10 degrees above the horizon.
Thursday: Currently three planets are visible in the morning sky. The most challenging is the planet Mercury in the eastern sky. At 5:45 a.m., Mercury is about 8 degrees above the east-northeast horizon. On the opposite side of the sky, Saturn is 20 degrees above the southwest horizon, and the brightest, Jupiter, is 35 degrees above the south-southwest horizon.
Friday: Look for the International Space Station to make a bright pass through the night sky. The spacecraft starts off 10 degrees above the west-southwest horizon at 9:18 p.m. The space station reaches its highest point as it passes through the handle of The Big Dipper near the stars Mizar and Alcor a few minutes later. After passing through the Big Dipper, then the bowl of the Little Dipper, the ISS finally reaches a point of 10 degrees above the northeast horizon at 9:24 p.m.
Saturday: The star Vega, the fifth brightest star in the sky, is high in the eastern sky tonight. Vega is the brightest star in the constellation Lyra and a relatively close star at only 25 light years away. Vega gives off more light than our Sun, but similar to the winter star Sirius, its brightness in our sky is due primarily to its proximity to our solar system.
-- Chris Pagan