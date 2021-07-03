Skywatch for July 4-10: Look for Venus near the Beehive cluster

Sunday: Tonight the planet Venus is near the Beehive star cluster in the constellation of Cancer the Crab. Venus appears just to the west of the cluster. Both Venus and the Beehive easily fit into the same field of view through binoculars.

Monday: This evening around 5:27 p.m., the Earth in its elliptical journey around the sun reaches its furthest distance from the sun. At its furthest point, the Earth is 94.5 million miles from the Sun. It was only 800 years ago when the summer solstice and aphelion occurred at the same time. Our furthest point and the winter solstice will not occur at the same time for another 10,000 years.

Tuesday: At 10 p.m. the constellation of Scorpius the scorpion is in the south-southeast sky. The ancient Greeks imagined this constellation, which hugs the Milky Way, as the enemy of Orion the hunter. Interestingly many other cultures around the world also saw a scorpion in this area of the sky. The patterns imagined in the sky vary from culture to culture, but the scorpion was a common pattern for many.