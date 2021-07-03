Skywatch for July 4-10: Look for Venus near the Beehive cluster

Sunday: Tonight the planet Venus is near the Beehive star cluster in the constellation of Cancer the Crab. Venus appears just to the west of the cluster. Both Venus and the Beehive easily fit into the same field of view through binoculars.
Monday: This evening around 5:27 p.m., the Earth in its elliptical journey around the sun reaches its furthest distance from the sun. At its furthest point, the Earth is 94.5 million miles from the Sun. It was only 800 years ago when the summer solstice and aphelion occurred at the same time. Our furthest point and the winter solstice will not occur at the same time for another 10,000 years.
Tuesday: At 10 p.m. the constellation of Scorpius the scorpion is in the south-southeast sky. The ancient Greeks imagined this constellation, which hugs the Milky Way, as the enemy of Orion the hunter. Interestingly many other cultures around the world also saw a scorpion in this area of the sky. The patterns imagined in the sky vary from culture to culture, but the scorpion was a common pattern for many.
Wednesday: The next two mornings the crescent moon is near the planet Mercury in the early morning sky. At 5:30 a.m., Mercury is a little more than 5 degrees above the east-northeast horizon. This morning the moon is about 8 degrees to the upper right of Mercury. Tomorrow the separation is much smaller when both objects are about the same height above the horizon and the Moon is 5 degrees to the left of Mercury.
Thursday: If you have been watching the western sky at night you will have noticed Mars and Venus moving closer to each other. The two planets are a little less than 3 degrees apart tonight. The close conjunction of the two planets occurs early next week, so keep watching.
Friday: Since Scorpius lies near plane of the Milky Way, many deep space objects can be found near this constellation. Four degrees to the right of the scorpion’s tail is a cluster of stars known as Ptolemy’s cluster. It is easily visible to the unaided eye under dark skies. With binoculars, numerous stars are resolved against the backdrop of the Milky Way.
Saturday: Tonight a thin sliver of the moon is visible in the evening sky. With the new moon occurring only 24 hours previous, not much of the sunlit side is facing toward the Earth yet. The dark side does not appear very dark since light reflected off the Earth towards the moon illuminates much of night side facing us.
-- Chris Pagan