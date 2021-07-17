Skywatch for July 18-24: Ice cream cone in the sky

Sunday: This evening the International Space Station makes a close pass to the planet Venus. At 9:20 p.m., the ISS is 10 degrees above the western horizon. One minute later the space station is only a little higher, but it passes just a degree above the planet Venus. By 9:23 the spacecraft us 22 degrees above the northwest horizon. The space station then drops back to a height of 10 degrees in the north-northeast at 9:26 p.m.

Monday: Looking in the sky tonight there appears to be a large ice cream cone. In the west, there is an orange-looking star 60 degrees above the southwestern horizon. This star is Arcturus and marks the tip of the ice cream cone. If you extend two lines up, away from Arcturus to the next stars touched by each imaginary line this will form the cone. Above the cone the stars form an arch representing the scoop of ice cream. So tonight head outside with your favorite ice cream and try and spot the ice cream cone in the sky.

Tuesday: If you are up for a challenge this morning, the planet Mercury is visible low in the east-northeast. About 40 minutes before sunrise Mercury is a few degrees above the horizon. Spotting the planet through the brightening sky can be difficult, so using a pair of binoculars to scan the horizon will aid in finding Mercury.