Skywatch for Jan. 10-16

Sunday: The trio of planets, Mercury, Jupiter and Saturn, are still in the southwestern sky, but are becoming more of a challenge to locate. A half hour after sunset the planets are less than five degrees above the horizon, so a clear flat horizon is a must. Saturn is by far the most challenging to see, and binoculars will really help in locating the planets through the glow of sunset.
Monday: The thin crescent moon and the planet Venus are near each other in the southeastern sky this morning. Like the planets from last night, Venus and the moon are low in the sky. However these two objects are much brighter and can easily be seen through the glow of sunrise.
Tuesday: At 9 p.m. the bright star Capella is nearly directly overhead. This star is actually a double binary. One pair of stars are each about 2½ times the size of our Sun and orbit each other about every 100 days. The second pair are small stars that orbit significantly further away from the large pair. Also, Capella is also moving away from our solar system, and was once likely the brightest star in our sky.
Wednesday: A thin crescent moon is in the same area of the sky as Jupiter and Mercury this evening. A half hour after sunset the moon is close to the horizon. Just to the north of the moon are the pair of planets. To find Jupiter and Mercury start at the moon with binoculars. Almost as soon as the moon disappears from the field of view, Jupiter and Mercury should come into view.
Thursday: Capella is the brightest star in the constellation of Auriga the Charioteer, and the second brightest star is Elnath, located to the southeast of Capella. Elnath is also one of the horn stars of Taurus the bull. Elnath is one of the few stars that belongs to two separate constellations.
Friday: The constellation of Auriga has three star cluster that are visible with binoculars. Starting from Elnath, look 10 degrees to the north to find the star Theta Auriga. The two star clusters are located just off the line connecting the two stars at the halfway point between. M36 is about 2½ degrees to the right of the line and M37 is 2½ degrees to the left of the line. The third cluster M38 is about 2 degrees to the right of M36.
Saturday: This evening the International Space Station makes a bright but brief pass through the sky. The space station starts off its journey at 7:23 p.m., when it is 10 degrees above the southwest horizon. The ISS rapidly brightens as it climbs higher in the sky but disappears into the Earth’s shadow at 7:25 p.m., 43 degrees above the south-southwest horizon.
