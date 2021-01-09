Skywatch for Jan. 10-16

Sunday: The trio of planets, Mercury, Jupiter and Saturn, are still in the southwestern sky, but are becoming more of a challenge to locate. A half hour after sunset the planets are less than five degrees above the horizon, so a clear flat horizon is a must. Saturn is by far the most challenging to see, and binoculars will really help in locating the planets through the glow of sunset.

Monday: The thin crescent moon and the planet Venus are near each other in the southeastern sky this morning. Like the planets from last night, Venus and the moon are low in the sky. However these two objects are much brighter and can easily be seen through the glow of sunrise.

Tuesday: At 9 p.m. the bright star Capella is nearly directly overhead. This star is actually a double binary. One pair of stars are each about 2½ times the size of our Sun and orbit each other about every 100 days. The second pair are small stars that orbit significantly further away from the large pair. Also, Capella is also moving away from our solar system, and was once likely the brightest star in our sky.