Skywatch for Dec. 6-12: Watch as Jupiter and Saturn move closer together in the sky

Sunday: The planets Jupiter and Saturn continue to appear close to each other in the sky. Jupiter is slowly moving closer to Saturn. Closest approach of these two planets is still a few weeks away. Tonight the pair are separated by 1½ degrees.

Monday: The latest bright pass of the International Space Station occurs this evening. The space station starts off in the northwest at 6:21 p.m. Three minutes later it reaches its peak 49 degrees above the northeast horizon. By 6:25 p.m. the space station disappears 30 degrees above the eastern horizon when the spacecraft enters the Earth’s shadow.

Tuesday: This evening the International Space Station is visible traveling through the northern half of the sky. The ISS starts off 10 degrees above the the north-northwest horizon at 5:33 p.m. By 5:36 the space station is 29 degrees above the northeast horizon. It passes through the Pleiades star cluster, but the sky may not be dark enough to see the cluster. At 5:39 p.m. the space station is 10 degrees above the eastern horizon.