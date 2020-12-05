Skywatch for Dec. 6-12: Watch as Jupiter and Saturn move closer together in the sky

Sunday: The planets Jupiter and Saturn continue to appear close to each other in the sky. Jupiter is slowly moving closer to Saturn. Closest approach of these two planets is still a few weeks away. Tonight the pair are separated by 1½ degrees.
Monday: The latest bright pass of the International Space Station occurs this evening. The space station starts off in the northwest at 6:21 p.m. Three minutes later it reaches its peak 49 degrees above the northeast horizon. By 6:25 p.m. the space station disappears 30 degrees above the eastern horizon when the spacecraft enters the Earth’s shadow.
Tuesday: This evening the International Space Station is visible traveling through the northern half of the sky. The ISS starts off 10 degrees above the the north-northwest horizon at 5:33 p.m. By 5:36 the space station is 29 degrees above the northeast horizon. It passes through the Pleiades star cluster, but the sky may not be dark enough to see the cluster. At 5:39 p.m. the space station is 10 degrees above the eastern horizon.
Wednesday: Summer may feel like it is was a long time ago, but the Summer Triangle is still visible in the northwestern sky. The triangle is composed of the bright star Altair, Deneb, and Vega. Vega is the brightest of the trio and the furthest north. At 7 p.m. Vega is 25 degrees above the northwest horizon and is the brightest star in this region of the sky. Deneb is about 35 degrees above and slightly to the left of Vega, and Altair is about 35 degrees to the left and slightly below Vega.
Thursday: The International Space Station makes a high bright pass through the sky this evening, not long after sunset. The space station begins its journey in the northwest at 5:35 p.m. Over the next three and a half minutes it climbs higher and brightens quickly, passing directly overhead. The space station then continues to the southeast and by 5:41 p.m. the ISS is 10 degrees above the southeast horizon.
Friday: The moon does not rise until well after midnight, so look for three stars that form Orion’s belt at 8 p.m. in the east-southeast. From Orion’s belt, locate the three stars in a row that would hang down from the belt where Orion would keep his sword. The middle star of this group is not a star – it’s the Orion Nebula. Binoculars will reveal the basic structure of the nebula, while a telescope will start to reveal some of the details in this large cloud of gas and dust where new stars are forming.
Saturday: This morning the thin crescent moon is near the planet Venus. At 6 a.m. both objects are low in the eastern sky, with the moon about 4 degrees higher than Venus. The moon will move closer to Venus and actually pass in front of the planet. Unfortunately this occurs moments after the pair set in the late afternoon in the southwest.
-- Chris Pagan
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.