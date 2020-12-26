Skywatch for Dec. 27 - Jan. 2: Look for the winter triangle Sunday night

Sunday: The winter triangle is low in the eastern sky tonight. At 8 p.m. the brightest star in the triangle, Sirius, is 5 degrees above the east-southeast horizon. The faintest star is Procyon, which is 26 degrees to the left of Sirius. The final corner of the triangles is formed by the red star Betelgeuse, 27 degrees above and to the left of Sirius.

Monday: A week after their closest approach the planets Jupiter and Saturn are still only separated by about a degree. However to see Jupiter and Saturn in the evening sky you need to head out early. Both set by 7 p.m. and the sun is quickly moving closer to both.

Tuesday: The last full moon of the year occurs at 9:28 p.m. The December full moon is known as the cold moon. This name originates from the cold nights that come during December.

Wednesday: Tonight the moon is a few degrees below the star Pollux in Gemini. The twins are marked by the stars Pollux and Castor. However the two stars are very different, with Castor being a hot white star and Pollux is a cooler and smaller orange star.