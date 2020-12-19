Skywatch for Dec. 20-26: Jupiter and Saturn come within a tenth of a degree Monday night

Sunday: The winter solstice occurs tomorrow at 4:02 a.m. On the solstice, the sun reaches its furthest position south in the sky. Tomorrow will also be the shortest day of the year with the sun will be above the horizon for only nine hours and forty-two minutes.

Monday: After weeks of approaching each other, the planets Jupiter and Saturn make their closest approach tonight. The pair will not appear as a single star, but two points of light a tenth of a degree apart. Jupiter and Saturn will be a nice set of objects to observe through binoculars or a telescope.

Tuesday: The International Space Station makes a bright pass through the sky this morning. The ISS exits from the Earth’s shadow 24 degrees above the western horizon at 6:24 a.m. in the middle of the constellation Gemini. About a minute and a half later the spacecraft is 34 degrees above the northwest horizon. The space station continues to the northeast and by 6:29, it is 10 degrees above the north-northeast horizon.

Wednesday: The moon and the planet Mars are in the same area of the sky tonight. By 8 p.m. Mars is the only bright planet left in the sky. The red planet is about 5 degrees to the upper right of the gibbous moon.