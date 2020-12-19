Skywatch for Dec. 20-26: Jupiter and Saturn come within a tenth of a degree Monday night

Sunday: The winter solstice occurs tomorrow at 4:02 a.m. On the solstice, the sun reaches its furthest position south in the sky. Tomorrow will also be the shortest day of the year with the sun will be above the horizon for only nine hours and forty-two minutes.
Monday: After weeks of approaching each other, the planets Jupiter and Saturn make their closest approach tonight. The pair will not appear as a single star, but two points of light a tenth of a degree apart. Jupiter and Saturn will be a nice set of objects to observe through binoculars or a telescope.
Tuesday: The International Space Station makes a bright pass through the sky this morning. The ISS exits from the Earth’s shadow 24 degrees above the western horizon at 6:24 a.m. in the middle of the constellation Gemini. About a minute and a half later the spacecraft is 34 degrees above the northwest horizon. The space station continues to the northeast and by 6:29, it is 10 degrees above the north-northeast horizon.
Wednesday: The moon and the planet Mars are in the same area of the sky tonight. By 8 p.m. Mars is the only bright planet left in the sky. The red planet is about 5 degrees to the upper right of the gibbous moon.
Thursday: At 9 p.m., a star cluster in the eastern sky can be found about 10 degrees above the horizon. The star cluster is in the constellation of Cancer the Crab. The constellation looks like an inverted letter “Y” and the star cluster is just to the west of the center star in the “Y” shape. The cluster is known as Praesepe, or the Beehive Cluster. Binoculars normally reveal at least a dozen stars, but fewer will be seen tonight with the moon only a few degrees away.
Friday: Before sunrise the planet Venus shines brightly in the east-southeast. Since Venus is so bright, it is easy to confuse for an airplane and its oncoming lights. The second planet from the Sun will remain a bright but low beacon of light in the morning sky through the early part of next year.
Saturday: The wide gibbous moon sits between the Pleiades and Hyades star clusters tonight. The Pleiades are to the northwest of the Moon and the Hyades are to the southeast. Only the brightest stars from each cluster are visible tonight through the glow of the bright moon.
-- Chris Pagan
