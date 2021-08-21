Skywatch for August 22-28: Look for five planets in the sky on Tuesdsay

Sunday: The full moon occurs at 7:01 am. The full moon of August is also known as the Sturgeon Moon. This moon was named by fishing tribes because a large number of sturgeons were caught at this time.

Monday: This morning the International Space Station makes a bright pass through the sky. The space station emerges from the Earth’s shadow 13 degrees above the south-southwest horizon at 5:52 a.m. Three minutes later the spacecraft is 50 degrees above the southeast horizon and about halfway between the constellation Orion and Taurus. The ISS then passes between the heads of the Gemini twins before reaching a height of 10 degrees above the east-northeast horizon at 5:58 a.m.

Tuesday: At 8:30 p.m. the five naked-eye planets are in the sky. Spotting all five will take a bit of luck, but they are all there. Jupiter and Saturn are in the eastern half of the sky, with Jupiter 10 degrees above the east-southeast horizon and Saturn 15 degrees above the southeast horizon. In the west Venus is the brightest object in the sky and easy to spot. Mercury and Mars are the challenge. Both Mercury and Mars are only a few degrees above the western horizon and binoculars will be required to locate them through the glow of sunset.