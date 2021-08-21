Skywatch for August 22-28: Look for five planets in the sky on Tuesdsay

Sunday: The full moon occurs at 7:01 am. The full moon of August is also known as the Sturgeon Moon. This moon was named by fishing tribes because a large number of sturgeons were caught at this time.
Monday: This morning the International Space Station makes a bright pass through the sky. The space station emerges from the Earth’s shadow 13 degrees above the south-southwest horizon at 5:52 a.m. Three minutes later the spacecraft is 50 degrees above the southeast horizon and about halfway between the constellation Orion and Taurus. The ISS then passes between the heads of the Gemini twins before reaching a height of 10 degrees above the east-northeast horizon at 5:58 a.m.
Tuesday: At 8:30 p.m. the five naked-eye planets are in the sky. Spotting all five will take a bit of luck, but they are all there. Jupiter and Saturn are in the eastern half of the sky, with Jupiter 10 degrees above the east-southeast horizon and Saturn 15 degrees above the southeast horizon. In the west Venus is the brightest object in the sky and easy to spot. Mercury and Mars are the challenge. Both Mercury and Mars are only a few degrees above the western horizon and binoculars will be required to locate them through the glow of sunset.
Wednesday: The International Space Station makes another bright morning appearance today. This time the ISS appears 18 degrees above the west-southwest after exiting the Earth’s shadow at 5:56 a.m. By 5:59 a.m. the spacecraft is 44 degrees above the northwest horizon, and not long after this, it passes extremely close to the North Star. About 2½ minutes later the space station is 10 degrees above the northeast horizon and not far from the bowl of the Big Dipper.
Thursday: In the constellation of Andromeda is a double star that is often overlooked. Almach is the bottom-most star in Andromeda, whose shape resembles the letter V, visible in the east-northeast. A small telescope reveals the two stars, one appearing a golden yellow and the other blue. The blue star also has two more stars it orbits with, but they are much more difficult to detect, making Almach a quadruple star system.
Friday: One of the last appearances of the International Space Station for the week occurs this morning. At 6:01 a.m. the spacecraft exits Earth’s shadow 11 degrees above the west-northeast horizon. The space station then passes through the middle of the constellation Cygnus, before reaching a height of 18 degrees above the north-northwest horizon at 6:03 a.m. By 6:06 the station is 10 degrees above the east-northeast horizon and just below the bowl of the Big Dipper.
Saturday: Tomorrow morning the moon sits near the Pleiades star cluster. Though the Moon will block out the light from some of the fainter stars, the brightest ones will still be visible to the unaided eye.
— Chris Pagan
