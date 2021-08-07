Skywatch for Aug. 8-14

Sunday: The planet Jupiter is now visible in the sky before it is very late. The planet is just above the eastern horizon at 9 p.m., but by 10 Jupiter is much higher in the sky. Locating Jupiter is an easy task as it is the brightest object in the eastern sky.
Monday: This evening the thin crescent moon is near the planet Mars low in the western sky. Spotting the pair will be a challenge since they are just a few degrees above the horizon. The best way to see Mars will be by finding the moon and then looking a few degrees to the lower left.
Tuesday: The two brightest objects in the night sky are both about the same height above the western horizon tonight. Only about six percent of the moon’s sunlit side will be visible. Venus goes through phases similar to the moon, however Venus is currently in the oblong gibbous phase.
Wednesday: After evening twilight go outside and look to the north. High in the northeast is the constellation of Cassiopeia. This constellation looks like the letter W rotated 90 degrees. Cassiopeia is a queen sitting on a throne. About 15 degrees west of Cassiopeia is her husband, Cepheus. The stars that form Cepheus are not as bright as Cassiopeia, but the constellation is in a relatively empty portion of the sky. The king is also sitting in a throne like his wife, and the stars form a square resembling the base of the throne, and a star to the north of the square forms the top of the throne.
Thursday: The Perseids meteor shower peaks tonight into tomorrow morning. With a young crescent moon, most of the night will be good for observing. The radiant, or point in the sky where the meteors originate, is in the northern sky in the constellation of Perseus. At 10:30 p.m., the radiant is 10 degrees above the north-northeast horizon. About 30-60 meteors per hour might be expected this year.
Friday: If the horizons are clear tonight, four planets are visible in the sky. To locate the four planets you will need to head outside before 9 p.m. The most challenging planets are Jupiter and Mars. Mars is just above the western horizon and Jupiter is just above the east-southeast horizon. Venus and Saturn are easier as they are both about the same height above their respective horizons. Venus is in the west, whereas Saturn is in the southeast.
Saturday: The constellation of Cassiopeia represents Queen Cassiopeia sitting in her throne and the constellation resembles the letter “W.” Just off the lower left corner of the “W” is a small star cluster. From the corner star move a degree to the lower left to find the cluster with binoculars or a telescope. Binoculars will reveal a nebulous glow with a few resolved stars. A telescope will reveal a wide array of brightness among the stars, and a little color amongst the cluster may also be visible.
-- Chris Pagan