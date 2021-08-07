Skywatch for Aug. 8-14

Sunday: The planet Jupiter is now visible in the sky before it is very late. The planet is just above the eastern horizon at 9 p.m., but by 10 Jupiter is much higher in the sky. Locating Jupiter is an easy task as it is the brightest object in the eastern sky.

Monday: This evening the thin crescent moon is near the planet Mars low in the western sky. Spotting the pair will be a challenge since they are just a few degrees above the horizon. The best way to see Mars will be by finding the moon and then looking a few degrees to the lower left.

Tuesday: The two brightest objects in the night sky are both about the same height above the western horizon tonight. Only about six percent of the moon’s sunlit side will be visible. Venus goes through phases similar to the moon, however Venus is currently in the oblong gibbous phase.