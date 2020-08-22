Sunday: This month saw the peak of the Perseids meteor shower, named for the constellation Perseus. The Hero’s horse, Pegasus, is not far from Perseus, is just over the eastern horizon. Pegasus was born out of the ocean and when the constellation is near the horizon it appears as if the winged horse emerges from the sea. The head of the horse extends from the southern end of the square and the front legs from the northern corner of the square.
Monday: This morning the International Space Station makes a high pass near the planet Mars. The space station exits Earth’s shadow 11 degrees above the southwest horizon at 6:06 a.m. About three minutes later, the ISS passes less than half a degree from the planet Mars in the south-southwest. By 6:13 a.m. the spacecraft is 10 degrees above the northeast horizon.
Tuesday: The first quarter moon occurs at 12:57 p.m. When the stars are visible tonight, the moon is just above the constellation Scorpius. To the lower right of the moon are the stars forming the head of the scorpion and to the lower left is the red star Antares, marking the scorpion’s heart.
Wednesday: The ISS makes another bright pass through the morning sky, beginning at 6:08 a.m. after exiting Earth’s shadow in the western sky. By 6:11 a.m. the space station is 32 degrees above the northwestern horizon. The ISS then slowly fades in brightness as it moves toward the northeast.
Thursday: The morning sky now belongs to only two planets, Mars and Venus. By 6 a.m., the planets Jupiter and Saturn have long since set and Mercury will slowly start to emerge in the evening sky next week. Venus is easy to pick out due to its brightness in the east, but Mars stands out in the south, since there are few bright objects in this region.
Friday: Tonight the gibbous moon is near the planet Jupiter. At 9 p.m. the moon is about 2 degrees below Jupiter in the south-southeast. The distance between the two will slowly grow as the moon moves eastward against the background stars toward Saturn. By tomorrow night the moon will be 7 degrees to the lower right of Saturn.
Saturday: In the constellation Lyra is a pair of stars that appears to be a double star to the unaided eye. To find these stars, first locate the star Vega in the east-northeast. Below Vega is a group of four stars in the shape of a diamond. Delta Lyrae is the star in the upper left of the diamond. The brighter of the two stars is red, and the fainter star is blue. Binoculars or a small telescope will show the two stars. They have a very large separation, meaning they are not a double star.