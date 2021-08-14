Skywatch for Aug. 15-21: The double star that isn't

Sunday: In the constellation of Lyra there is a pair of stars that appear to be a double star to the unaided eye. To find these stars, first find the star Vega in the east-northeast. Below Vega is a group of four stars in the shape of a diamond. Delta Lyrae is the star in the upper left of the diamond. The brighter of the two stars is red, and the fainter star is blue. Binoculars or a small telescope will show the two stars. They have a very large separation, meaning they are not a double star.
Monday: The moon is in the same area of the sky tonight near one of the largest stars we can see with the unaided eye. This reddish star is known as Antares and is 5 degrees to the lower right of the moon. If placed in our solar system, the visible portion of the star would extend out to halfway between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter. Yet when looking at the uppermost layers of this star, the size increase drastically to distance of two-thirds of the way to Saturn.
Tuesday: Venus is by far the brightest object in the eastern sky after sunset. By 9 p.m., Venus is less than 10 degrees above the horizon. Venus is moving through the large constellation of Virgo and will continue doing so for the next month.
Wednesday: Tonight the planets Mercury and Mars form a tight pair in the early evening sky. However, seeing them will be a challenge. A clear flat horizon to the west is a must and a pair of binoculars will be a definite help. At 8:30 Mercury and Mars are only 5 degrees above the horizon, but are separated by a mere 1/15th of a degree. Mercury will be the brighter of the two planets.
Thursday: Tonight the double star Albireo is nearly 70 degrees above the eastern horizon at 9:30 p.m. Cygnus appears to fly through the sky with the body parallel to the eastern horizon and two stars marking its outstretched wings. The brightest star in the constellation is Deneb, at the swan’s tail. The second brightest star is Albireo at the swan’s beak. Though it is possible to split this double star with binoculars, a telescope will provide a much higher success rate. The brighter star appears golden-to-orange and the other star appears blue.
Friday: Tonight the moon is near the planet Saturn. At 9:30 p.m., they are separated by 5 degrees. Tomorrow night the moon will have moved further east, and will then be 5 degrees to the lower right of the planet Jupiter.
Saturday: Early this morning the International Space Station makes a low appearance in the sky. The space station starts off 10 degrees above the south-southeast horizon at 5:50 a.m. Almost two minutes later the ISS reaches its apex of 14 degrees above the southeastern horizon and is approaching the bright star Sirius. By 5:54 the spacecraft is 10 degrees above the eastern horizon and just below the star Procyon in the Little Dog.
— Chris Pagan
— Chris Pagan