Skywatch for Aug. 15-21: The double star that isn't

Sunday: In the constellation of Lyra there is a pair of stars that appear to be a double star to the unaided eye. To find these stars, first find the star Vega in the east-northeast. Below Vega is a group of four stars in the shape of a diamond. Delta Lyrae is the star in the upper left of the diamond. The brighter of the two stars is red, and the fainter star is blue. Binoculars or a small telescope will show the two stars. They have a very large separation, meaning they are not a double star.

Monday: The moon is in the same area of the sky tonight near one of the largest stars we can see with the unaided eye. This reddish star is known as Antares and is 5 degrees to the lower right of the moon. If placed in our solar system, the visible portion of the star would extend out to halfway between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter. Yet when looking at the uppermost layers of this star, the size increase drastically to distance of two-thirds of the way to Saturn.

Tuesday: Venus is by far the brightest object in the eastern sky after sunset. By 9 p.m., Venus is less than 10 degrees above the horizon. Venus is moving through the large constellation of Virgo and will continue doing so for the next month.