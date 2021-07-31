Skywatch for Aug. 1-7: Watch for the ISS Sunday night

Sunday: Tonight the International Space Station Makes a bright pass in the sky. The ISS starts off in the northwest at 9:39 p.m. Three minutes later it is 54 degrees above the northeast horizon. The space station the passes through the center of Cygnus the Swan before disappearing into the Earth’s shadow 27 degrees above the horizon.

Monday: Saturn today reaches opposition with the Sun.

The planet will rise just as the Sun sets and will be at about its brightest. Saturn is about 20 degrees west of Jupiter, and though the planet is at its brightest, it is 10 times fainter than Jupiter.

Tuesday: Later this month, the Perseids meteor shower reaches its peak, located in the constellation of Perseus. The Hero’s horse, Pegasus, is not far from Perseus and is just over the eastern horizon at 10 p.m. Pegasus was born out of the ocean, and when the constellation is near the horizon it appears as if the winged horse emerges from the ocean.

The head of the horse extends from the southern end of the square and the front legs from the northern corner of the square.

Wednesday: The International Space Station makes a very high pass through the sky this evening.