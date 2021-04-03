Skywatch for April 4-10: Looking for Lepus, the Rabbit, and Orion, the Hunter

Sunday: The moon does not rise until late tonight, so head outside to look for the constellation Lepus, the Rabbit. This constellation is below the feet of Orion, the Hunter, and at 8:30 p.m. is just above the southwestern horizon. The constellation appears as a faint oval of stars representing the rabbit’s body.

Monday: The International Space Station make a pair of passes through the constellation of Orion this week. Tonight the space station starts off 10 degrees above the west-northwest horizon at 9:34 p.m. Two minutes later the space station passes just above the bright star Rigel, marking one of Orion’s knees. At 9:37 p.m. the ISS disappears into the Earth’s shadow 21 degrees above the southwest horizon and a few degrees below the bright star Sirius.

Tuesday: Tonight the appearance of the ISS will be brighter and last longer than last night’s appearance. At 8:46 p.m. the ISS is 10 degrees above the west-northwest horizon. As the space station climbs higher it passes just below the bright star Aldebaran and is close to its highest point when it is near Orion’s shoulder star, Bellatrix, at 8:49 p.m. The spacecraft continues across the sky and is lost from view when it enters the Earth’s shadow 12 degrees above the south-south east horizon.