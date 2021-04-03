Skywatch for April 4-10: Looking for Lepus, the Rabbit, and Orion, the Hunter

Sunday: The moon does not rise until late tonight, so head outside to look for the constellation Lepus, the Rabbit. This constellation is below the feet of Orion, the Hunter, and at 8:30 p.m. is just above the southwestern horizon. The constellation appears as a faint oval of stars representing the rabbit’s body.
Monday: The International Space Station make a pair of passes through the constellation of Orion this week. Tonight the space station starts off 10 degrees above the west-northwest horizon at 9:34 p.m. Two minutes later the space station passes just above the bright star Rigel, marking one of Orion’s knees. At 9:37 p.m. the ISS disappears into the Earth’s shadow 21 degrees above the southwest horizon and a few degrees below the bright star Sirius.
Tuesday: Tonight the appearance of the ISS will be brighter and last longer than last night’s appearance. At 8:46 p.m. the ISS is 10 degrees above the west-northwest horizon. As the space station climbs higher it passes just below the bright star Aldebaran and is close to its highest point when it is near Orion’s shoulder star, Bellatrix, at 8:49 p.m. The spacecraft continues across the sky and is lost from view when it enters the Earth’s shadow 12 degrees above the south-south east horizon.
Wednesday: This morning the moon is near the planet Jupiter. At 6:15 a.m. both objects are low in the southeastern sky with the crescent moon about 5 degrees to the lower left of Jupiter.
Thursday: Starting off at 8:49 p.m., the ISS makes a low pass through the sky tonight. The spacecraft initially is located in the west-southwest and then moves slowly to south-southwest by 8:52 p.m., never getting more than 12 degrees above the horizon. About half way through this appearance the ISS passes just below the constellation of Lepus.
Friday: After the Big Dipper, the constellation of Orion is one of the most recognizable shapes in the sky. At 9 p.m., Orion is high in the southwest. The most prominent feature of Orion are the three stars forming the belt. Above these three stars are two bright stars marking the shoulders and below the belt are two bright stars representing the knees.
Saturday: High in the western sky at 9 p.m. is the planet Mars. The red planet currently sits between the horns of Taurus the Bull. The small V-shape of stars to the west of Mars compose the face of the null with the star Aldebaran marking the null’s bright red eye.
-- Chris Pagan