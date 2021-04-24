Skywatch for April 25 to May1: Look for the star Izar in the constellation Boötes

Sunday: In the constellation of Boötes there is a nice double star known as Izar. Izar is a bright star and easy to find in the constellation. Starting at Arcturus and moving along the eastern side of the diamond shape of the constellation, the second brightest star in the constellation is Izar. Through a telescope the stars appear as a tight double with one star appearing white and the other a cooler orange star.

Monday: The full moon is tonight at 10:31 p.m. The April full moon is known as the Pink Moon since during this month pink herb moss usually blooms. This month’s full moon is also known as the Egg Moon and Fish Moon.

Tuesday: Tonight the planet Mars is near a star cluster known as M 35. The moon is bright tonight, but is on the opposite side of the sky. To spot the star cluster, start at Mars with a pair of binoculars. In the same field of view as Mars, the cluster is just below Mars. A few stars will come into focus through the binoculars. A telescope will reveal additional stars, while maintaining Mars in the field of view.