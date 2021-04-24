Skywatch for April 25 to May1: Look for the star Izar in the constellation Boötes

Sunday: In the constellation of Boötes there is a nice double star known as Izar. Izar is a bright star and easy to find in the constellation. Starting at Arcturus and moving along the eastern side of the diamond shape of the constellation, the second brightest star in the constellation is Izar. Through a telescope the stars appear as a tight double with one star appearing white and the other a cooler orange star.
Monday: The full moon is tonight at 10:31 p.m. The April full moon is known as the Pink Moon since during this month pink herb moss usually blooms. This month’s full moon is also known as the Egg Moon and Fish Moon.
Tuesday: Tonight the planet Mars is near a star cluster known as M 35. The moon is bright tonight, but is on the opposite side of the sky. To spot the star cluster, start at Mars with a pair of binoculars. In the same field of view as Mars, the cluster is just below Mars. A few stars will come into focus through the binoculars. A telescope will reveal additional stars, while maintaining Mars in the field of view.
Wednesday: In the eastern half of the morning sky, the planet Jupiter is the brightest object. At 6:00 a.m., the largest planet in the solar system is 25 degrees above the southeastern horizon. A pair of binoculars aimed towards Jupiter today will reveal its four largest moons, two on either side of the planet.
Thursday: The International Space Station makes an early pass through the sky today. At 5:49 a.m. the space station is 10 degrees above the northwest horizon. By 5:51, the ISS has climbed slightly higher and is to the northeast of the bowl of the Big Dipper. Two minutes later the spacecraft has settled back to a height of 10 degrees above the northern horizon.
Friday: Today the planet Uranus reaches conjunction with the Sun. The planet is not visible, being so close to the Sun, but it will be visible low in the early morning sky by the end of next month.
Saturday: If you have a clear, flat horizon to the west, the innermost planets of our solar system are visible just above the horizon. To spot the pair look to the west about 30-40 minutes after sunset. Venus will be visible through the glow of sunset close to the horizon. Mercury is a few degrees above Venus, but not as bright as Venus. A pair of binoculars will help in finding Mercury, by scanning the sky just above Venus.
-- Chris Pagan