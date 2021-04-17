Skywatch for April 18-24: Look for Mars high in the evening sky

Sunday: Mars is currently the only bright planet in the evening sky. This will not last for long as the planets Mercury and Venus will soon become visible. For now, Mars is between the constellations Gemini and Taurus and is high in the western sky at 9 pm.
Monday: Tonight the moon is near the bright star Pollux high in the sky. To the northeast of Pollux is its “twin” Castor. In mythology Castor and Pollux are twins, but the stars are not. Castor is a hot white quadruple star system whereas Pollux is a much cooler singular orange star.
Tuesday: In the constellation of Leo the lion there is an interesting -- though often overlooked -- double star known as Algieba. This star is near the lion’s brightest star, Regulus. To find this star, locate the backward question mark that forms Leo’s head. Starting at the bottom of the question mark and moving along the third bright star along the question mark is Algieba. A telescope aimed towards this star will easily split the object into two stars. The brighter of the two stars appears orange-yellow, while the second star appears a yellowish-green.
Wednesday: The moon sits near the backward question mark tonight that marks the head of Leo the lion. At 9 the moon is almost due south with Leo just to the east. In fact you could imagine the moon as representing a large ball that is in the Lion’s open mouth.
Thursday: The Big Dipper, one of the most recognizable star patterns in the night sky, will be visible in the northwest tonight. This group of stars is useful in finding other stars. Imagine the handle of the Dipper as part of an arc. Move along the arc to Arcturus, one of the brightest stars visible. From Arcturus, follow the arc to another bright star known as Spica. The phrase “arc to Arcturus and speed on to Spica” will help you remember these two stars’ names and locations.
Friday: Early this morning the International Space Station passes near the planet Saturn. The space station starts off 10 degrees above the southern horizon at 5:41 a.m. Three minutes later the spacecraft reaches its apex and passes a degree above Saturn in the southeast. The ISS continues across the sky and by 5:47 it is 10 degrees above the east-northeast horizon.
Saturday: Tomorrow morning the International Space Station makes a very bright appearance in the sky. The ISS emerges from the Earth’s shadow 16 degrees above the southwest horizon at 5:44 am. The space station takes two minutes to reach a point almost directly overhead and near the bright star Vega. By 6:50 the spacecraft has settled into the northeast 10 degrees above the horizon.
— Chris Pagan
