Skywatch for April 18-24: Look for Mars high in the evening sky

Sunday: Mars is currently the only bright planet in the evening sky. This will not last for long as the planets Mercury and Venus will soon become visible. For now, Mars is between the constellations Gemini and Taurus and is high in the western sky at 9 pm.

Monday: Tonight the moon is near the bright star Pollux high in the sky. To the northeast of Pollux is its “twin” Castor. In mythology Castor and Pollux are twins, but the stars are not. Castor is a hot white quadruple star system whereas Pollux is a much cooler singular orange star.

Tuesday: In the constellation of Leo the lion there is an interesting -- though often overlooked -- double star known as Algieba. This star is near the lion’s brightest star, Regulus. To find this star, locate the backward question mark that forms Leo’s head. Starting at the bottom of the question mark and moving along the third bright star along the question mark is Algieba. A telescope aimed towards this star will easily split the object into two stars. The brighter of the two stars appears orange-yellow, while the second star appears a yellowish-green.