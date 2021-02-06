Skywatch: Follow the drinking gourd

Sunday: At 9 p.m., the big dipper will be visible in the northeast. The three stars that form the handle of the dipper extend down near the horizon, while the four stars that form the bowl are a good elevation above the horizon. The group of seven stars that form the Big Dipper were seen as different objects by various cultures. During the Civil War, many slaves saw a drinking gourd, a hollowed-out gourd used for drinking. Since these stars are always found in the northern part of the sky, following them would lead north to freedom.
Monday: The International Space Station makes a low pass through the sky tonight. The space station starts off 10 degrees above the western horizon at 7:02 p.m. Two minutes later it reaches its maximum height of only 15 degrees in the southwest, near the star Deneb Kaitos (or Diphda). By 7:06 p.m., the ISS has dropped back down to 10 degrees in the south-southwest sky.
Tuesday: Baseball spring training is just around the corner. Early tonight you can spot a baseball diamond low in the western sky. The diamond will soon be setting and will not return until the summer. However, this diamond in the sky is actually the Great Square of Pegasus, the body of the mythical winged horse.
Wednesday: With a very clear and flat horizon, you might be able to catch the thin crescent moon and several planets low in the southeastern sky before sunrise. First locate the moon; then find Jupiter and Venus about 5 degrees along the horizon to the north. Mercury is a further 5 degrees along the horizon to the north. Saturn is between Venus and the moon, but a few degrees higher. The use of binoculars will help.
Thursday: The new moon occurs around 1 p.m. Since none of the moon’s sunlit side is facing the Earth it will not be visible. The moon will also not be passing in front of the sun as it is located to the south of the sun. Since the moon's orbit is tilted by 5 degrees with respect to the Earth’s orbit around the sun, we only get an occasional lunar or solar eclipse. The next lunar eclipse is in May.
Friday: The moon sets early, so try to find the planet Uranus tonight. From a dark location, the seventh planet is visible without binoculars or a telescope. To find Uranus first locate Mars high in the western sky. Uranus is about 10 degrees straight below Mars. With binoculars it will appear as a bluish-green star; a telescope will just start to reveal its disk shape.
Saturday: If you are up for a challenge tonight, you can try to spot a galaxy. The Andromeda Galaxy is always an easy one to spot, nut not far from it is another galaxy, the Triangulum Galaxy. Binoculars or a telescope will be needed, as well as a dark sky. Starting at the curved “V” that forms the constellation Andromeda, find the second star along the “V” from the apex. From this star, if you move about 8 degrees to the north there is the Andromeda galaxy, but 8 degrees in the opposite direction is the Triangulum galaxy.
