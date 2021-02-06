Skywatch: Follow the drinking gourd

Sunday: At 9 p.m., the big dipper will be visible in the northeast. The three stars that form the handle of the dipper extend down near the horizon, while the four stars that form the bowl are a good elevation above the horizon. The group of seven stars that form the Big Dipper were seen as different objects by various cultures. During the Civil War, many slaves saw a drinking gourd, a hollowed-out gourd used for drinking. Since these stars are always found in the northern part of the sky, following them would lead north to freedom.

Monday: The International Space Station makes a low pass through the sky tonight. The space station starts off 10 degrees above the western horizon at 7:02 p.m. Two minutes later it reaches its maximum height of only 15 degrees in the southwest, near the star Deneb Kaitos (or Diphda). By 7:06 p.m., the ISS has dropped back down to 10 degrees in the south-southwest sky.

Tuesday: Baseball spring training is just around the corner. Early tonight you can spot a baseball diamond low in the western sky. The diamond will soon be setting and will not return until the summer. However, this diamond in the sky is actually the Great Square of Pegasus, the body of the mythical winged horse.