Skywatch: Even brightest star in our sky, Sirius, has a companion

Sunday: Many of the bright stars in the sky are not single stars, but are part of multi-star systems. Sirius, the brightest star in our sky, is no exception. It is almost due south at 8 p.m. Sirius has a small fainter companion star, Sirius B, that can be observed with a telescope, but it takes some effort. The difficultly with observing the companion star is it size. Sirius B is the core of a burnt out star, so even though it is hotter than Sirius A, it is only about the size of the Earth.

Monday: This morning the International Space Station makes a bright but low appearance in the northern sky. The space station emerges from the Earth’s shadow 14 degrees above the west-northwest horizon at 6:18 a.m. Two minutes later it reaches a peak of 22 degrees above the north-northwest horizon. By 6:23 a.m. the ISS is low in the north-northeastern sky.

Tuesday: The ISS makes another bright pass in the sky, but it will be shorter than yesterday’s. This morning the ISS emerges at its apex, 32 degrees above the west-northwest horizon at 5:33 a.m. The spacecraft moves towards the north-northeast, where it will be visible for 2½ minutes.