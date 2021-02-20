Skywatch: Even brightest star in our sky, Sirius, has a companion

Sunday: Many of the bright stars in the sky are not single stars, but are part of multi-star systems. Sirius, the brightest star in our sky, is no exception. It is almost due south at 8 p.m. Sirius has a small fainter companion star, Sirius B, that can be observed with a telescope, but it takes some effort. The difficultly with observing the companion star is it size. Sirius B is the core of a burnt out star, so even though it is hotter than Sirius A, it is only about the size of the Earth.
Monday: This morning the International Space Station makes a bright but low appearance in the northern sky. The space station emerges from the Earth’s shadow 14 degrees above the west-northwest horizon at 6:18 a.m. Two minutes later it reaches a peak of 22 degrees above the north-northwest horizon. By 6:23 a.m. the ISS is low in the north-northeastern sky.
Tuesday: The ISS makes another bright pass in the sky, but it will be shorter than yesterday’s. This morning the ISS emerges at its apex, 32 degrees above the west-northwest horizon at 5:33 a.m. The spacecraft moves towards the north-northeast, where it will be visible for 2½ minutes.
Wednesday: Low in the southern sky is an interesting star known as Zeta Puppis or Naos. The star is tricky to spot since it never gets more than 15 degrees above our horizon. At 9 p.m. the star is to the lower left of the constellation Canis Major and 10 degrees above the south-southeast horizon. Naos is an interesting star in that it is one of the hottest stars visible to the unaided eye. The surface of star is seven and half times hotter than the Sun and gives off 800,000 times more light than the Sun.
Thursday: The bright gibbous moon is near the head of Leo the Lion tonight. The head of the Lion looks like a backwards question mark, with the brightest star Regulus at the bottom of the question mark. The moon will remain near Leo’s head as the pair move across the sky together.
Friday: The planets Mercury, Jupiter and Saturn continue to remain low in the east-southeastern sky, but they are slowly improving in visibility. Saturn remains the highest above the horizon around 6:15 a.m. Jupiter is by far the brightest of the three planets, but it is also the closest to the horizon. As for Mercury it is between Jupiter and Saturn both in altitude and brightness.
Saturday: The full moon occurred this morning at 2:17 a.m. Native American tribes in the north and east referred to this moon as the snow moon, since this was the time of year that generally saw the greatest snowfall. Other tribes knew this moon as the hunger moon since food reserves would grow low at this time in the winter. This name is very fitting for the weather we recently experienced.
— Chris Pagan
