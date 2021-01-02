Skywatch: Earth at perihelion

Sunday: It may not feel like it, but yesterday the Earth was at its closest distance to the sun. Now the Earth will begin movie further away from the sun. All the planets in our solar system have elliptical orbits, but some planet’s orbits are more circular than others. For the Earth the difference between perihelion and aphelion is about 3 percent. This is like the difference between a 57-yard field goal and a 59-yard field goal.

Monday: The Quadrantids are not as popular a meteor shower as the Perseids or Leonids, but this shower usually puts on consistent displays from year to year. The radiant, the point in the sky where the meteors will appear, rises shortly before midnight and is surrounded by the constellations Ursa Major, Boötes, Hercules, and Draco. The gibbous moon does provide some interference this year, blocking the fainter meteors from being seen.

Tuesday: The International Space Station makes a bright pass through the sky this morning. The space station emerges from the Earth’s shadow 11 degrees above the north-northwest horizon at 6:37 a.m. Three minutes later the ISS peaks 28 degrees above the north-northeast horizon. The spacecraft then quickly decreases in brightness, and by 6:43 it is 10 degrees above the eastern horizon.