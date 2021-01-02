Skywatch: Earth at perihelion

Sunday: It may not feel like it, but yesterday the Earth was at its closest distance to the sun. Now the Earth will begin movie further away from the sun. All the planets in our solar system have elliptical orbits, but some planet’s orbits are more circular than others. For the Earth the difference between perihelion and aphelion is about 3 percent. This is like the difference between a 57-yard field goal and a 59-yard field goal.
Monday: The Quadrantids are not as popular a meteor shower as the Perseids or Leonids, but this shower usually puts on consistent displays from year to year. The radiant, the point in the sky where the meteors will appear, rises shortly before midnight and is surrounded by the constellations Ursa Major, Boötes, Hercules, and Draco. The gibbous moon does provide some interference this year, blocking the fainter meteors from being seen.
Tuesday: The International Space Station makes a bright pass through the sky this morning. The space station emerges from the Earth’s shadow 11 degrees above the north-northwest horizon at 6:37 a.m. Three minutes later the ISS peaks 28 degrees above the north-northeast horizon. The spacecraft then quickly decreases in brightness, and by 6:43 it is 10 degrees above the eastern horizon.
Wednesday: When it comes to stars in the evening sky, Sirius outshines them all. At 8:30 p.m. the star stands 15 degrees above the southeastern horizon. However just like our Sun, the brightness is due to the proximity of the star. Sirius is only nine light years away. Compared to Orion the Hunter’s brightest star Rigel, which is a distance of 770 light years away and only three times fainter; this does make it a relatively close star.
Thursday: Today the International Space Station makes a high bright pass through the sky. The spacecraft appears 16 degrees above the northwest horizon at 6:39 a.m. The space station quickly reaches its apex of 84 degrees above the northeastern horizon. The journey to the southeast is a long one, taking three and a half minutes before the ISS disappears in the slowly brightening sky.
Friday: At 8:30 p.m., Sirius is visible in the southeast. Four degrees to the lower right of the star is a faint star cluster known as the Little Beehive Cluster, visible to the unaided eye under dark skies. Light pollution will require the use of binoculars to observe the cluster. The Little Beehive will present seven or more resolved stars surrounded by a faint glow of light. Through a telescope, low power is best to observe this cluster so as to take in as much of it at once as possible
Saturday: If you have a flat horizon to the southwest, a trio of planets are located near one another. Spotting Jupiter, Saturn and Mercury will be a challenge since Jupiter at 6 degrees above the horizon is the highest of the three at 6 .pm. If you can spot Jupiter, Saturn is about 2½ degrees to the lower left of Jupiter, and Mercury is 2½ degrees to the lower right of Jupiter.
