Skywatch: Daylight saving time a mixed bag for skywatchers

Sunday: Today is the start of daylight saving time, so if you did not set your clocks forward last night, hopefully you are not late for anything this morning. We now have to wait for an hour longer for the sky to get dark. On the plus side it is easier to see some of the morning objects.

Monday: This morning, the planets Mercury, Jupiter and Saturn are low in the eastern sky. It was not that long ago when they were all clustered together, but they are not spread out in a small line. The brightest and in the middle is Jupiter. A little more than 10 degrees to the upper right of Jupiter is Saturn and in the opposite direction, Mercury is about 10 degrees to the lower left of Jupiter.

Tuesday: The International Space Station makes a brief, but bright appearance in the sky tonight. The ISS starts off in the southwestern sky at 9:09 p.m. It climbs towards the constellation of Orion and passes close to the Orion Nebula. About 2½ minutes after the space station first appears, it disappears into the Earth’s shadow 58 degrees above the south-southwestern horizon.