Skywatch: Daylight saving time a mixed bag for skywatchers

Sunday: Today is the start of daylight saving time, so if you did not set your clocks forward last night, hopefully you are not late for anything this morning. We now have to wait for an hour longer for the sky to get dark. On the plus side it is easier to see some of the morning objects.
Monday: This morning, the planets Mercury, Jupiter and Saturn are low in the eastern sky. It was not that long ago when they were all clustered together, but they are not spread out in a small line. The brightest and in the middle is Jupiter. A little more than 10 degrees to the upper right of Jupiter is Saturn and in the opposite direction, Mercury is about 10 degrees to the lower left of Jupiter.
Tuesday: The International Space Station makes a brief, but bright appearance in the sky tonight. The ISS starts off in the southwestern sky at 9:09 p.m. It climbs towards the constellation of Orion and passes close to the Orion Nebula. About 2½ minutes after the space station first appears, it disappears into the Earth’s shadow 58 degrees above the south-southwestern horizon.
Wednesday: This evening the ISS streaks across the sky. First look for the station 10 degrees above the south-southwestern horizon at 8:21 p.m. It crosses through Canis Major and reaches its apex at 8:24 p.m., 40 degrees above the southeastern horizon. The spacecraft then continues toward the northeast and passes through Leo the lion. At 8:27 p.m. the space station disappears into the Earth’s shadow 16 degrees above the east-northeast horizon.
Thursday: Tomorrow night the International Space Station makes a third bright appearance for the week. At 8:22 p.m. the spacecraft is 10 degrees above the west-southwest horizon. It reaches its highest point just before 8:26 p.m. in the northwest, 56 degrees above the horizon. The space station is then visible for another three minutes as it travels to the north of the Big Dipper and into the northeast.
Friday: Tonight the wide crescent moon is near the planet Mars. Initially Mars is only a few degree west of the moon, but as they move further west, the separation slowly grows.
Saturday: Today is the first day of spring, with the vernal equinox occurring at 4:37 a.m. Today the sun is shining directly over the equator and will continue to move higher in our sky each day. It is not equal days of day and night however, as this occurred back on Tuesday.
-- Chris Pagan