 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Skiatook woman dies after late-October crash

Skiatook woman dies after late-October crash

{{featured_button_text}}

A Skiatook woman succumbed to injuries she suffered in a late-October crash, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. 

Sharon Postier, 77, was hospitalized in stable condition Oct. 21 after a morning crash along U.S. 75 at 126th Street North near Skiatook. She died late Tuesday night. 

Troopers reported Postier failed to yield to another vehicle when crossing onto the highway about 9:20 a.m., and her vehicle was hit broadside. 

The driver of the other vehicle involved, a 48-year-old Coweta man, was treated at a hospital for an arm injury and later released. 

Both drivers appeared to be operating normally at the time of the crash, and both were wearing their seatbelts, according to the report. 

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News