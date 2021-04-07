Skiatook man killed in motorcycle crash near Collinsville

A Skiatook man was killed Saturday when his motorcycle collided with an SUV west of Collinsville, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Todd Forbes, 53, was riding a 2005 Harley-Davidson when the crash occurred at Oklahoma 20 and U.S. 75 around 1:45 p.m. He was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The other vehicle involved was a 1998 Ford Explorer driven by a Hominy woman, the OHP reported. Troopers said both she and her passenger refused treatment at the scene for minor injuries.

Details of how the collision occurred were not reported, and troopers said they are still investigating what happened.