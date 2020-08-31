Skiatook man arrested on child rape complaint 23 years after child rape conviction, life sentence later overturned

A Skiatook man whose previous conviction and life sentence for child sexual assault was overturned has been arrested on complaints of rape and child sexual abuse.

Matthew Richard Parker, 51, was booked into the Tulsa County jail early Sunday morning when officers served a warrant at his home. Skiatook Police officers arrested Parker after a woman told investigators she believed Parker raped her 3-month old child. She had left the child in Parker's care about 6 p.m. Friday.

When the woman returned to pick up the baby, she said Parker took "forever" to answer the door and did so in boxer shorts while his genitals were exposed, according to an arrest report.

A sexual assault nurse examiner's report of a physical exam reportedly led officers to get a search warrant and arrest Parker.

Tulsa County prosecutors, when charging him with a similar crime in 1996, said Parker's girlfriend at the time was a baby sitter for the alleged 7-year-old sex assault victim.