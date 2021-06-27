Six inches of rain or more in some areas since Saturday; rain to continue all week

More than six inches of rain has fallen in some areas of central and eastern Oklahoma since Saturday, and flooding is expected with additional rain in the forecast all week.

"Both flash flooding and mainstem river flooding are expected," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

An additional 1.5 to 3 inches of rain is expected in the Tulsa area through Monday night, forecasters said.

More than 4 inches has fallen at the Oklahoma Mesonet site in Tulsa, about two miles west of Tulsa International Airport, from Saturday through Sunday afternoon.

Tulsa averages 4.65 inches of rain in June. So far this month, 5.66 inches has fallen as of Sunday afternoon, according to the weather service.

However, the amount this year is nowhere near the record of 14.85 inches for June, set in 1904.

Rain chances are 40%-80% every day through Friday, forecasters said.

"An unsettled weather pattern will result in several rounds of showers and storms across eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas through this week," the weather service said.