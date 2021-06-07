 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Single-car crash leaves man dead, woman injured north of Porter
0 Comments

Single-car crash leaves man dead, woman injured north of Porter

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A man was killed and a woman was injured in a single-car crash north of Porter early Saturday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Troopers continue to investigate what happened during the crash, which occurred about 3:50 a.m. on South 413th East Avenue south of East 191st Street South, but they the vehicle, a 2006 Dodge Durango, traveled left of center.

The SUV's driver was identified as Cavell Steven Carpenter, 32, of Porter. He was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, the report states.

His passenger, a 30-year-old woman also of Porter, was taken to a Muskogee hospital. She was treated and released with minor injuries, according to the report.

Whether the two were wearing their seatbelts remains under investigation, as does Carpenter’s condition at the time of the crash, but the SUV’s airbags did deploy, the report states.

A member of OHP’s Traffic Homicide Unit assisted in the investigation.

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Monty the penguin visits animal friends at California zoo on his birthday

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News