Silver Alert reported for 65-year-old man, possibly lost in Sapulpa

Broken Arrow Police have reported a statewide Silver Alert after a 65-year-old man didn't return home Sunday night.
Wayne Edward Violet reportedly has dementia and PTSD. He was last known to be driving a dark blue Jeep Renegade with a paper tag dated February 2022.
He advised family members around 9 p.m. Sunday that he was lost in the Sapulpa area, according to a news release from Broken Arrow Police Department.
Those with information on Violet's whereabouts are asked to call BAPD's nonemergency number, 918-259-8400.