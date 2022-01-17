 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Silver Alert: Man with dementia missing since last week
Silver Alert: Man with dementia missing since last week

  • Updated
A man with dementia has been missing from Tulsa since last week, police reported. 

The Tulsa Police Department sent out a Silver Alert for Carlos Monjaras on Friday afternoon. 

Monjaras, 68, was last seen about 11:30 a.m. that day on foot at the Home Depot in downtown Tulsa, 901 S. Elgin Ave., according to a news release. 

Monjaras, described as a 5-foot, 160-pound Hispanic man with gray hair and brown eyes, was still missing Monday. 

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt, black shoes, and a black baseball cap with "Jesse James" written on the back, the release states. 

Anyone who has seen Monjaras or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the police. 

011822-tul-nws-monjaras-carlos

Monjaras

 Provided
