Silver Alert: Man with cane 'believed to be in imminent danger,' Muskogee Police say

Daryl McLemore

A Silver Alert was issued early Wednesday for Daryl McLemore, 48.

 Provided/Muskogee Police

Muskogee Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 48-year-old man "believed to be in imminent danger."

Daryl McLemore, last seen about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, has a serious medical condition and walks with a cane, police said in a news release.

He was wearing a green hoodie, light colored jeans and gray Nike shoes when last seen on foot in an eastside area in Muskogee.

McLemore is an Asian man, about 5-7 and 152 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Muskogee Police ask those who've seen someone matching this description call 918-683-8000 or contact Crime Stoppers at 918-682-COPS (2677).

