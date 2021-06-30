Silver Alert issued for Skiatook man missing since Monday

A Silver Alert has been issued for a Skiatook man missing since Monday.

Rondale Brown, 72, was wearing a dark-colored tee shirt, blue jeans, a Carhartt jacket and tennis shoes when he was last seen in the 400 block of East Oak Street in Skiatook. He was last seen about 7 p.m.

Brown was under medical or physical disability and is imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death, according to the alert.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Skiatook Police Department at 918-396-2424.