 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Silver Alert issued for Skiatook man missing since Monday
0 Comments

Silver Alert issued for Skiatook man missing since Monday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Silver Alert has been issued for a Skiatook man missing since Monday.

Rondale Brown, 72, was wearing a dark-colored tee shirt, blue jeans, a Carhartt jacket and tennis shoes when he was last seen in the 400 block of East Oak Street in Skiatook. He was last seen about 7 p.m.

Brown was under medical or physical disability and is imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death, according to the alert.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Skiatook Police Department at 918-396-2424.

jacob.factor@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Will there be fireworks at Mount Rushmore?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News