Silver Alert issued for Sand Springs man, 90, driving silver Kia Soul

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert late Wednesday for 90-year-old Homer Ward.
The Sand Springs man reportedly suffers from memory loss and requires the use of a walker. He was last seen wearing a blue short-sleeve shirt and dark colored pants.
He drives a 2018 silver Kia Soul with Oklahoma license plate HWL 633. He was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday asking for directions in Red Oak.
Ward is described as a white man, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.
Those who see Ward are asked to call 911.