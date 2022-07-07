 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Silver Alert issued for Sand Springs man, 90, driving silver Kia Soul

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert late Wednesday for 90-year-old Homer Ward.

The Sand Springs man reportedly suffers from memory loss and requires the use of a walker. He was last seen wearing a blue short-sleeve shirt and dark colored pants.

He drives a 2018 silver Kia Soul with Oklahoma license plate HWL 633. He was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday asking for directions in Red Oak.

Ward is described as a white man, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.

Those who see Ward are asked to call 911.

