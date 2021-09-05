Silver Alert issued for missing Tulsa women

A Silver Alert has been issued for a Tulsa woman missing since Friday night.
Arleen McHenry, 79, was last seen at her residence at 10 p.m. Friday. Tulsa police on Saturday were called to a missing person's report in the 2200 block of East 66th Place.
McHenry has multiple medical issues and is believed to have left sometime between 10 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Saturday, police said.
She apparently took a blue 2004 Dodge Durando which should have the Oklahoma tag LFE733.
She is described as Black, five-foot, eight inches with blonde hair and brown eyes.
She was wearing a pink shirt and a blue skirt.
Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact Tulsa police.