Silver Alert issued for missing Tulsa women
  • Updated
Arleen McHenry - Silver Alert

McHenry

 Courtesy

A Silver Alert has been issued for a Tulsa woman missing since Friday night.

Arleen McHenry, 79, was last seen at her residence at 10 p.m. Friday. Tulsa police on Saturday were called to a missing person's report in the 2200 block of East 66th Place.

McHenry has multiple medical issues and is believed to have left sometime between 10 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Saturday, police said.

She apparently took a blue 2004 Dodge Durando which should have the Oklahoma tag LFE733.

She is described as Black, five-foot, eight inches with blonde hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a pink shirt and a blue skirt.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact Tulsa police.

