Silver Alert issued for missing Tulsa woman

Tulsa police have issued a Silver Alert for a woman last seen leaving north Tulsa for Claremore on Wednesday afternoon.

Mary Norrell, 93, left the 2000 block of North Joplin Avenue about 3 p.m. Wednesday, police said. 

She reportedly was wearing purple pants and a green windbreaker. She was heading to Claremore in her 2005 Dodge Caravan with Oklahoma license plate GOX-955.

Anyone with information about Norrell's whereabouts is asked to contact the Tulsa Police Department at 918-596-9222. 

stetson.payne@tulsaworld.com

Staff Writer

I cover breaking news, general assignment and other stories. I previously worked at the Enterprise-Journal in Mississippi. I'm from Broken Arrow and graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8466

