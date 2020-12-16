Silver Alert issued for missing Tulsa woman

Tulsa police have issued a Silver Alert for a woman last seen leaving north Tulsa for Claremore on Wednesday afternoon.
Mary Norrell, 93, left the 2000 block of North Joplin Avenue about 3 p.m. Wednesday, police said.
She reportedly was wearing purple pants and a green windbreaker. She was heading to Claremore in her 2005 Dodge Caravan with Oklahoma license plate GOX-955.
Anyone with information about Norrell's whereabouts is asked to contact the Tulsa Police Department at 918-596-9222.
