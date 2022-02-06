Silver Alert issued for missing man with Alzheimer's

Tulsa police on Sunday issued a Silver Alert for a missing man with Alzheimer's disease.

Oscar Lopez Escatel, 65, was last seen about 7 a.m. Sunday at his residence in the 4700 block of South 68th E. Ave., police said in a news release.

He is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 inches tall.

He was last seen wearing a gray jacket and black wind pants

He has advanced Alzheimer’s and has visual and auditory hallucinations, police said.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call police.

The Silver Alert was the second issued by Tulsa police on Sunday. A Silver Alert issued earlier for another man was canceled after that man was found safe.