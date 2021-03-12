Silver Alert issued for missing Broken Arrow man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Broken Arrow man.

Broken Arrow Police responded to a report that Harvest Do, 77, left his residence in the 600 block of South Indianwood Avenue for a bicycle ride at about 11:30 a.m. Friday and has not returned.

Do has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's and does not have his medication with him.

He is considered to be in imminent danger and may be confused as he only speaks Vietnamese.

Do was last seen wearing gray pants and a dark-colored jacket and was riding a blue and tan bicycle.

Anyone with information about Do can contact the Broken Arrow Police Department at (918) 259-8400 or 911 if necessary and refer to case number 21-1625.