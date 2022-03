A Silver Alert has been issued for a man reportedly suffering from dementia.

Carlton Green, 70, was last seen about 1 p.m. at his residence at 2700 N. Boston Place. Police said he left on foot and did not have access to a vehicle.

Green is is a 5-foot-10-inch black man with brown eyes and gray hair. He does not have any teeth.

He was last wearing an LSW maroon windbreaker, black joggers and black shoes.

Anyone who may have seen Green is asked to contact the Tulsa Police Department.