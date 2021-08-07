Silver Alert issued for man who left St. John Medical Center

Tulsa police on Saturday issued a Silver Alert for a man who left St. John Medical Center against medical advise.
Authorities were searching for Donald Ross, 80, described as a Black man wearing a black shirt with white lettering and dark pants.
He reportedly left the hospital, 1923 S. Utica Ave., in an unknown cab about 8 a.m. Friday, authorities said.
Ross "is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death," the Silver Alert said.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Tulsa police.
