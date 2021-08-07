 Skip to main content
Silver Alert issued for man who left St. John Medical Center
Tulsa police on Saturday issued a Silver Alert for a man who left St. John Medical Center against medical advise.

Authorities were searching for Donald Ross, 80, described as a Black man wearing a black shirt with white lettering and dark pants. 

He reportedly left the hospital, 1923 S. Utica Ave., in an unknown cab about 8 a.m. Friday, authorities said.

Ross "is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death," the Silver Alert said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Tulsa police.

