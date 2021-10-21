 Skip to main content
Silver Alert issued for man suffering dementia
Tulsa Police issued a Silver Alert early Thursday for a man who suffers dementia.

Ezell Chatman, 71, was last seen about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday leaving his nursing home near 21st Street and Memorial Drive, according to a news release. 

Chatman.JPG

Chatman

Chatman suffers dementia, police said, and is a 5-foot-10, 150-pound Black man who was last seen wearing a black and red flannel shirt, black jeans and no shoes. 

