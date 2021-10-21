Silver Alert issued for man suffering dementia

Tulsa Police issued a Silver Alert early Thursday for a man who suffers dementia.
Ezell Chatman, 71, was last seen about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday leaving his nursing home near 21st Street and Memorial Drive, according to a news release.
Chatman suffers dementia, police said, and is a 5-foot-10, 150-pound Black man who was last seen wearing a black and red flannel shirt, black jeans and no shoes.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Kelsy Schlotthauer
Staff Writer
I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.