Silver Alert issued for man last seen near 66th Place and Riverside Parkway

Police are searching for a 52-year-old man who was last seen early Tuesday at an apartment complex in south Tulsa.

Dale Foster was last seen at the Parc 1010 apartments, at 1006 E. 66th Place, just off Riverside Parkway, about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. He is white and was wearing a light-colored shirt and dark shorts.

Foster could be in a 2017 white Nissan Sentra with Texas license plate LHM1469.

Police said he has a medical or physical disability and is "in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death."

Anyone who may have seen Foster is asked to contact the Tulsa Police Department.