Silver Alert issued for couple missing from Muskogee
  • Updated
A Silver Alert was issued Sunday night for a man and a woman in their 80s who went missing in Muskogee.

The alert was issued for Anthony Milligan, 83, and Nancy "Joanne" Milligan, 82.

The two went missing about 1 p.m. Sunday in Muskogee, according to a news release from the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety.

They could be in a 2019 Toyota Camry sedan with Oklahoma license plate HZG-523, authorities said.

Anthony Milligan may be wearing a red Marine Corps hat. 

Both are showing signs of dementia, authorities said. Anthony Milligan "has night terrors" and Nancy Milligan is diabetic, the release said.

The Norman Police Department issued the Silver Alert, authorities said, though the release did not say why Norman was the originating agency. 

Authorities asked that anyone with information about the missing couple contact Norman Police at 405-321-1600.

