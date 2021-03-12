Silver Alert issued for Broken Arrow man with Alzheimer's

Update 5:10 p.m.: Mr. Do has been found after a witness saw a local news station report on the Silver Alert, Broken Arrow Police said. Do has been reunited with his family and is in good condition, police said.

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Broken Arrow man.

Broken Arrow police responded to a report that Harvest Do, 77, left his home in the 600 block of South Indianwood Avenue for a bicycle ride about 11:30 a.m. Friday and has not returned.

Do has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and does not have his medication with him. Police said he speaks only Vietnamese and may be confused. He is considered to be in imminent danger.

Do was last seen wearing gray pants and a dark-colored jacket. He was riding a blue and tan bicycle.

Anyone with information about Do can contact the Broken Arrow Police Department at (918) 259-8400 or 911 if necessary and refer to case number 21-1625.