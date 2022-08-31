 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Silver Alert issued for 86-year-old Broken Arrow man

Silver Alert

Robert Mundine

 Provided

The Broken Arrow Police Department is asking for help after a man with dementia went missing around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Robert Mundine, 86, was last seen at his apartment near the 2100 block of East Omaha Street.

Mundine is described as Black and was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black pajama pants.

As well as having dementia, Mundine is reported to have heart conditions.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Broken Arrow Police Department at 918-259-8400 and reference case number 22-5991.

