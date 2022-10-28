Silver Alert issued for 78-year-old man, Tulsa police say

Tulsa Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a man considered missing and in danger due to medical conditions.
James Langwell, 78, was last seen leaving the area of 3200 S. Kingston Ave. on foot around 7 a.m. He was wearing a tan jacket and dark blue jeans.
Langwell is described as 6-foot-1, white, 190 pounds with gray hair, hazel eyes and a mustache.
Anyone with information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677.
Ashley Jones
Staff Writer
I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com
