Silver Alert issued for 78-year-old man, Tulsa police say

Tulsa Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a man considered missing and in danger due to medical conditions.

James Langwell, silver alert

Langwell

James Langwell, 78, was last seen leaving the area of 3200 S. Kingston Ave. on foot around 7 a.m. He was wearing a tan jacket and dark blue jeans.

Langwell is described as 6-foot-1, white, 190 pounds with gray hair, hazel eyes and a mustache.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

