Silver Alert issued for 77-year-old woman

The Tulsa Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a woman.
Donna Long, 77, was last seen on Monday around noon in Tulsa County. She was driving a white 2007 Nissan Altima.
Long is described as white, 5 foot 2 inches, weighing 250 lbs. with white hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Ashley Jones
Staff Writer
I'm a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news.
