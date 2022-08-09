 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Silver Alert issued for 77-year-old woman

  • Updated
Donna Long, 77, was last seen on Monday around noon in Tulsa County. She was driving a white 2007 Nissan Altima.

The Tulsa Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a woman.

Long is described as white, 5 foot 2 inches, weighing 250 lbs. with white hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

