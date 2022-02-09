Silver Alert issued for 75-year-old man with dementia

From Staff Reports
Tulsa police have issued a Silver Alert for a man with dementia who was last seen near Admiral Boulevard and Harvard Avenue.
Steven Dowda was last seen about 3 p.m. Tuesday in the area of King Place and Harvard Avenue in north Tulsa.
He is a 6-foot-1-inch, 200-pound bald white man with brown eyes. He was wearing a black and gray Harley-Davidson jacket, a Vietnam hat and royal blue tennis shoes.
Anyone with information about Dowda's whereabouts is asked to call the Tulsa Police Department.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.