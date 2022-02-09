 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Silver Alert issued for 75-year-old man with dementia
Silver Alert issued for 75-year-old man with dementia

  Updated
021022-tul-nws-dowda-steven

Dowda

 Tulsa Police Department

Tulsa police have issued a Silver Alert for a man with dementia who was last seen near Admiral Boulevard and Harvard Avenue.

Steven Dowda was last seen about 3 p.m. Tuesday in the area of King Place and Harvard Avenue in north Tulsa.

He is a 6-foot-1-inch, 200-pound bald white man with brown eyes. He was wearing a black and gray Harley-Davidson jacket, a Vietnam hat and royal blue tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Dowda's whereabouts is asked to call the Tulsa Police Department.

jacob.factor@tulsaworld.com

