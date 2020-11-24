Silver Alert issued for 71-year-old woman last seen walking in Turley

A Silver Alert was issued late Monday for a 71-year-old Tulsa woman.
Estella Zarate, a 4-foot-9, 125-pound Hispanic woman with black hair and brown eyes was last seen about 10 a.m. Monday walking east in the 1600 block of East 56th Street North in Turley.
Zarate has dementia and could possibly be suicidal, according to a police news release.
She was last seen wearing glasses, a light blue sweater and blue jeans.
Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to call police.
