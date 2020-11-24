 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Silver Alert issued for 71-year-old woman last seen walking in Turley

Silver Alert issued for 71-year-old woman last seen walking in Turley

{{featured_button_text}}
112520-tul-nws-silveralertp1.JPG

Zarate

 Provided

A Silver Alert was issued late Monday for a 71-year-old Tulsa woman. 

Estella Zarate, a 4-foot-9, 125-pound Hispanic woman with black hair and brown eyes was last seen about 10 a.m. Monday walking east in the 1600 block of East 56th Street North in Turley. 

Zarate has dementia and could possibly be suicidal, according to a police news release. 

She was last seen wearing glasses, a light blue sweater and blue jeans. 

Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to call police. 

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
COVID-19 frontline fatigue: 'It has been draining and frustrating seeing the lack of concern,' ER doc says
Local News

COVID-19 frontline fatigue: 'It has been draining and frustrating seeing the lack of concern,' ER doc says

  • Updated

To health care workers like Hunter Hall, witnessing patients’ last breaths daily, the mounting death toll doesn’t just represent compounding grief. It’s also exacting a personal toll that feels like failure.

A COVID-19 vaccine appears on the horizon. But state officials say most Oklahomans won't see it for months

COVID-19: Record hospitalizations and new infections continue as state reports 21 deaths and 3,663 cases

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News