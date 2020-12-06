Silver Alert issued for 71-year-old Bristow man; authorities report possible ties to Tulsa

The Creek County Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert Sunday for a 71-year-old man who apparently was last seen in the area nearly a month ago.

Ronnie Cole was reported missing as of about 3 p.m. Nov. 7 from the area of 20900 West Oklahoma Highway 16 in Bristow. The alert from Creek County indicates Cole may be in Tulsa staying with a friend known as either Bojac or Brian Waddell.

Cole is described as a Black man who can be identified by him missing three fingers. The Silver Alert did not list a vehicle or specify whether Cole may be navigating on foot.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Creek County Sheriff's Office — 918-227-6374.