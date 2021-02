The Ada Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a 80-year-old man who is believed to be in imminent danger.

Bobby Mills was reported missing about 3 p.m. Saturday, police said.

The alert indicates that Mills suffers from dementia and is in danger of serious bodily injury or death, said police.

Mills is described as a white man who can be identified wearing a felt cowboy hat, T-shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Ada Police Department at 580-332-4466.