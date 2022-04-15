Silver Alert issued for 70-year-old man missing from Jenks area

Tulsa police have issued a Silver Alert for a man with emphysema who was last seen walking west through the Deerfield Estates apartment complex near Jenks.

Bert D. Gann, 70, was last seen by a maintenance staffer at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Gann is a 6-foot-tall white man with gray, balding hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and blue plaid shirt with black sweatpants, a light blue fisherman's hat, and beige or light gray shoes, according to Tulsa police.

He uses a walker or a cane and has poor eyesight and poor hearing. He has been confused lately, police said.

Anyone with information about Gann's whereabouts is asked to call Tulsa police at 918-596-9222.