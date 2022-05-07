Silver Alert issued for 65-year-old woman

The Broken Arrow Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a woman.

Gayle Hall, 65, was last seen at 4900 W. Madison Pl. in Broken Arrow around noon. She was driving her 2005 Silver Lexus ES330 with Oklahoma tag BXW558. Police say she was headed toward Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Hall is described as white, 5 feet tall, weighing 175 lbs. with gray hair and blue eyes.

Police say her friends are concerned for her well-being as she has several medical conditions.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Broken Arrow Police Department at 918-259-8400.