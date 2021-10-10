'Significant severe weather' expected tonight

A "significant severe weather event" is expected to develop across eastern Oklahoma Sunday evening with possible tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds, forecasters said.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman has Tulsa, Oklahoma City and much of central and eastern Oklahoma in the "moderate" risk category for severe weather Sunday evening, the second-highest on a five-tier scale.

"Current indications are that storms will begin to rapidly intensify after (3 p.m.) near the surface low in southwest OK," the SPC said.

"Some of this activity will be north of the associated cold front, with a primary risk of large hail. However ... discrete supercell development is possible near the low and along the trailing dryline. These storms will be in an environment of rapidly strengthening low/mid level wind fields and vertical shear ...

"Forecast ... in the warm sector would favor the potential for strong tornadoes, very large hail, and significant damaging winds as storms track across central OK — mainly after dark.

