 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Bill Knight Automotive
'Significant number of Tulsans' infected by omicron, according to sewage monitoring effort
0 Comments
alert top story topical

'Significant number of Tulsans' infected by omicron, according to sewage monitoring effort

  • 0
121521-tul-nws-okwastewater-p1

Oklahoma researchers have been using wastewater from cities across the state to track COVID-19, influenza and other pathogens.

 Tulsa World file

A "significant number of Tulsans" are infected by the omicron variant, which was detected in Tulsa's sewage in an effort that sampled more than 30% of the state's population, OU Health announced Wednesday.

A team of scientists, epidemiologists and public health leaders analyzed samples from sewage systems that represent more than 1.2 million Oklahomans in Tulsa, Oklahoma City and several smaller cities.

Bradley Stevenson, who led a team of OU microbiologists analyzing the samples, said concentration of the virus in wastewater has increased recently to levels higher than they have observed since they began in September 2020.

Stevenson said the viral surge in sewage samples is attributable to delta but that "a significant number of Tulsans are now infected" by omicron.

"While our data suggests that infections from the Omicron variant are still a fraction of the infections from Delta variant SARS-CoV-2, Omicron is on the rise," Stevenson said in a statement. "Monitoring wastewater will allow us to track its prevalence more quickly and with less effort than patient testing."

The sewage samples in Tulsa were collected Friday.

University of Oklahoma, OU Health, Tulsa Health Department and city of Tulsa collaborated on the effort, which is supported by the Pandemic Prevention Institute at the Rockefeller Foundation.

This story is developing. Check back with tulsaworld.com for more details.

Featured

Dr. David Kendrick explains how officials are working to identify clusters of infections without relying on people to get tested.

corey.jones@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Iraq's Christians get ready for Christmas

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I am a general assignment reporter who predominately writes about public health, public safety and justice reform. I'm in journalism to help make this community, state, country and, ultimately, world a better place.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert