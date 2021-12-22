'Significant number of Tulsans' infected by omicron, according to sewage monitoring effort

A "significant number of Tulsans" are infected by the omicron variant, which was detected in Tulsa's sewage in an effort that sampled more than 30% of the state's population, OU Health announced Wednesday.

A team of scientists, epidemiologists and public health leaders analyzed samples from sewage systems that represent more than 1.2 million Oklahomans in Tulsa, Oklahoma City and several smaller cities.

Bradley Stevenson, who led a team of OU microbiologists analyzing the samples, said concentration of the virus in wastewater has increased recently to levels higher than they have observed since they began in September 2020.

Stevenson said the viral surge in sewage samples is attributable to delta but that "a significant number of Tulsans are now infected" by omicron.

"While our data suggests that infections from the Omicron variant are still a fraction of the infections from Delta variant SARS-CoV-2, Omicron is on the rise," Stevenson said in a statement. "Monitoring wastewater will allow us to track its prevalence more quickly and with less effort than patient testing."

The sewage samples in Tulsa were collected Friday.